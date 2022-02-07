Black Hills (BKH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Hills (BKH)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.