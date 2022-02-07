Black Hills (BKH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

