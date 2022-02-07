BlackRock Inc. Acquires 266,349 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.91% of ViewRay worth $70,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after acquiring an additional 812,749 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 599,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 391,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.