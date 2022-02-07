BlackRock Inc. Has $68.17 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,691 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.49% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $68,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $330,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $472,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.