BlackRock Inc. Has $68.92 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.95% of Construction Partners worth $68,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of ROAD opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

