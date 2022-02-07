BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.32% of Purple Innovation worth $74,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 151,493 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,761,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.53 million, a PE ratio of 118.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

