BlackRock Inc. Purchases 435,702 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $67,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $238,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 176,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

