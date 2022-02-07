BlackRock Inc. Sells 105,624 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.45% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $71,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

