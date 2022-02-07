BlackRock Inc. Sells 99,695 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.04% of CorePoint Lodging worth $72,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at $7,310,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 66.3% during the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 483,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at $1,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at $1,047,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.71 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.81.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

