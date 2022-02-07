Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,611 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.98. 3,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,550. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

