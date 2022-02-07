Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $78.40 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.