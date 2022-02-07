BMO Capital Markets Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of Brinker International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

