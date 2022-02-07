Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Lowered to “Hold” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. SEB Equities currently has SEK 390 price target on the stock.

BOLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.08.

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. Boliden AB has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $40.91.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

