Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $123.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.83.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. 3,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

