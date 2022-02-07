Boralex (BLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boralex (TSE: BLX) recently:

2/3/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$41.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25.

1/24/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/24/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.

1/11/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00.

12/22/2021 – Boralex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$31.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.36.

Get Boralex Inc alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.