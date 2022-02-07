Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 162.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.