Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.99. 13,192,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,969,160. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

