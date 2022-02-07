Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680,574 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Broadcom worth $172,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $590.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.09. The company has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.