Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to post sales of $14.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the highest is $14.29 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $37.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.