Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($5.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.69) to ($5.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

BPMC traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,550. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

