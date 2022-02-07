Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($1.37). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 8,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $459,177,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.