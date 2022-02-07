Brokerages Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 7,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,504. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

