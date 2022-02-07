Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.93 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,059,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,516. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

