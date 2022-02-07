Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $382.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.