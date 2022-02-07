Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.81 EPS

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $382.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.