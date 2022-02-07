Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target at $15.92

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,226 shares of company stock worth $1,705,461 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 1,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.16. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

