Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Target Price at $387.76

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $391.87.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $347.50. 2,142,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,913. Accenture has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.95. The company has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

