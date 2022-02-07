Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $180.80

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 881,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,166,000 after acquiring an additional 731,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.09. 5,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

