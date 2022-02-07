Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Target Price at $151.43

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.43.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday.

ABC stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,830 shares of company stock worth $24,585,916. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

