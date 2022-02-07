Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $460.50

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.55.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of DECK opened at $303.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $289.23 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.07 and its 200-day moving average is $387.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

