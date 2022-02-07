Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Price Target at $107.00

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $74.35 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

