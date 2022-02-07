Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $39.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.