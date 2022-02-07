Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $663.45

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $663.45.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

INTU stock opened at $544.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.64. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

