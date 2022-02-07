Brokerages Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT at $4.65

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.65.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 624,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.09 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

