Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $110.89

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,682,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,804,000 after buying an additional 158,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

