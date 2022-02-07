Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 560

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 560 ($7.57).

SYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 510 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of LON SYNT traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 349.80 ($4.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,195. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 399.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99.

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,709.94). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($182,691.01). Insiders purchased a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 over the last quarter.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

