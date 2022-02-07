Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Set at $70.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.90.

NYSE:BIP opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

