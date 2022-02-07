Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of BRCN stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.20. Burcon NutraScience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burcon NutraScience by 101.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, decreased their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

