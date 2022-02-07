Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Shares of BRCN stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.20. Burcon NutraScience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.66.
Separately, decreased their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burcon NutraScience (BRCN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.