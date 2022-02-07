BWS Financial Boosts Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Price Target to $52.00

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $845.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hawkins by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Hawkins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

