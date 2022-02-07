Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 120,000 Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Nuvalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $14,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $3,694,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. Nuvalent Inc has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

