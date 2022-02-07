Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center Inc has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

