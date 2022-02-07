Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 49,588 BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BRP Group by 334.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BRP Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BRP Group by 108,191.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $2,580,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRP opened at $30.05 on Monday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

