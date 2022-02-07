Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.95 Million in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Thorne Healthtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THRN. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Thorne Healthtech alerts:

THRN stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Thorne Healthtech Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on THRN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne Healthtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Thorne Healthtech Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.