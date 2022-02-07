Caas Capital Management LP Invests $2.33 Million in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

