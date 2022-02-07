Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COUR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth $7,566,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COUR opened at $20.53 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69.

In related news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,722,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,446 shares of company stock worth $5,152,057.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

