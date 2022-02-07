Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,474 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 13.2% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Caesars Entertainment worth $41,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $4,015,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 66.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR opened at $79.05 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

