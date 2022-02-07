Callisto Network Hits Market Capitalization of $16.08 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $26,788.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.60 or 0.07209044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00070470 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

