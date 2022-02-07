Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,359.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.