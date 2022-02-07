Capita (LON:CPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.26

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.26 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.35 ($0.41), with a volume of 573453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.09 ($0.42).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £514.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93.

In related news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,938.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,212.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

