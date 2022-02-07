Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Shares of CPRI opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

