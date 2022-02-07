Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.04). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $721.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.