Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) PT Lowered to $20.00 at SVB Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

